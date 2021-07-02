Boost for shoppers as popular retail chain opens new store at Meadowhall

Stationers Paperchain have opened in a new site on The Arcade, in the out of town mall, after having earlier closed its previous store at the venue, which had been located at The Gallery.

The company said in a statement today: “Our lovely Meadowhall store has moved! We know you've had to wait a while, but our marvellous new store is officially open and we can't wait to welcome you back.”

﻿It is boost for the firm, after it was reported in January that Paperchase was on the brink of going into administration after sales were hammered by closures at the end of last year.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Date:12th April 2021. Picture James Hardisty. Members of the public return to Meadowhall shopping centre, Sheffield, as Hairdressers, pubs, restaurants, gyms and non-essential shops reopen today as England's lockdown eases.

It was saved when 90 of its 127 stores were be sold to new owner Aspen Phoenix NewCo later that month.