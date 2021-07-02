Boost for shoppers as popular retail chain opens new store at Meadowhall
Shoppers have been handed a retail boost with a national chain opening at a new site at Meadowhall.
Stationers Paperchain have opened in a new site on The Arcade, in the out of town mall, after having earlier closed its previous store at the venue, which had been located at The Gallery.
The company said in a statement today: “Our lovely Meadowhall store has moved! We know you've had to wait a while, but our marvellous new store is officially open and we can't wait to welcome you back.”
It is boost for the firm, after it was reported in January that Paperchase was on the brink of going into administration after sales were hammered by closures at the end of last year.
It was saved when 90 of its 127 stores were be sold to new owner Aspen Phoenix NewCo later that month.
The shopping brand specialises in gifts and stationery.