Martin Lewis and his MSE team explain how teachers can now access Blue Light Card discounts

The scheme, expanded in Aug 2024, was briefly paused but is now running smoothly

Eligible staff include teachers and support workers in schools, sixth forms and special schools

It’s £4.99 for two years' access, with 15,000+ discounts on fashion, food, travel and more

Martin Lewis and his Money Saving Expert team have revealed how vital members of the education system can access discounts through an established money saving scheme.

Since 2008, the Blue Light Card discount card has been offered to people working in the emergency services, NHS, social care, and armed forces.

In August 2024, the scheme was expanded to include teachers. But teacher sign-ups were temporarily paused soon after due to technical issues, and the expansion wasn’t widely promoted.

Now, things are running more smoothly, and word is starting to spread. But who exactly is eligible to the scheme, and what discounts can you expect to snag with it? Here is everything you need to know.

Which teachers are eligible for a Blue Light Card?

Teaching and support staff working in the following settings are eligible:

Early years and primary schools

Secondary schools and sixth form colleges

Special schools, referral units and centrally employed staff

A Blue Light Card costs £4.99 for two years' access, but since you’re more than likely to save more than a fiver over those two years, it’s well worth it.

What discounts can you get with a Blue Light card?

You can’t view all deals until after signing up, but the Blue Light Card offers 15,000+ discounts from major retailers and local businesses, covering fashion, days out, restaurants, holidays and more.

If you use Google Chrome, you can install the free Blue Light Card Chrome extension, which automatically checks if the website you're visiting offers a discount.

How do I sign up for a Blue Light Card?

To sign up for a Blue Light Card, you must work in healthcare, emergency services, social care, or education (such as teachers and support staff in schools). You can see the full eligibility list on the Blue Light Card website.

You'll need either your work email address, a valid work ID badge, or a recent payslip (dated within the last three months) to hand before you apply.

To apply for a Blue Light Card, go to bluelightcard.co.uk, click "Register" and enter your personal details, upload your proof of employment, pay the £4.99 fee for two years’ access, and wait for approval.

Approval can take up to seven days, but note that if demand surges again, there may still be delays in processing applications.

Got questions about the Blue Light Card or tips on the best discounts you've found? Drop a comment and share your thoughts.