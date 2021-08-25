Beres pork sandwich chain moving into former Sheffield newsagents

The former Martins newsagent shop in Broomhill, Sheffield, is set to be transformed into a Beres pork sandwich shop.

By David Kessen
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 9:35 am

The shop closed after being a newsagents for many years, and was then run as a Card Factory greetings card shop until the firm decided to close it earlier this year.

Now the Card Factory logo has been taken down and the fittings stripped out ahead of it being transformed into a food venue.

Beres job adverts have been placed in the window of the property advertising for work at the planned sandwich shop, which is expected to open next month.

Sign up to our Business newsletter

Sign up to our Business newsletter

Beres adverts have appeared in the window of the former Martins newsagent in Broomhill

It will be the latest expansion for the Sheffield based firm, which has operated in the city for around 50 years, since Hungarian butcher Sandor Béres came to Sheffield as a refugee, opening his first shop in 1961.

Now run by his son Richard, the company expanded in the 1990s and the 2000s.

The Broomhill shop will take their number of shops up to 14.

Bill to stop travellers returning to Sheffield park could hit £70,000

Refugee speaks of horror moments after boy fell to his death at Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel

Serious crash on Snake Pass sparks safety warning after worried witnesses cannot call for help due to lack of phone service

Local journalism holds the powerful to account and gives people a voice. Please take out a digital subscription or buy a paper. Thank you. Nancy Fielder, editor