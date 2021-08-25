The shop closed after being a newsagents for many years, and was then run as a Card Factory greetings card shop until the firm decided to close it earlier this year.

Now the Card Factory logo has been taken down and the fittings stripped out ahead of it being transformed into a food venue.

Beres job adverts have been placed in the window of the property advertising for work at the planned sandwich shop, which is expected to open next month.

Beres adverts have appeared in the window of the former Martins newsagent in Broomhill

It will be the latest expansion for the Sheffield based firm, which has operated in the city for around 50 years, since Hungarian butcher Sandor Béres came to Sheffield as a refugee, opening his first shop in 1961.

Now run by his son Richard, the company expanded in the 1990s and the 2000s.

The Broomhill shop will take their number of shops up to 14.