David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 07:58 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2025, 09:31 BST
Beighton Health Centre is today dealing with the aftermath of a fire which saw four fire engines on the scene yesterday.

Emergency services were deployed on Wednesday afternoon after flames were seen in the roof of the building, once a GP surgery and now a pharmacy.

Smoke billows from a fire at Beighton Health Centre in Sheffield.placeholder image
Smoke billows from a fire at Beighton Health Centre in Sheffield. | Kevin Pickering

As efforts to clear up after the emergency continue, it has been announced that the pharmacy will be closed today due to safety risks.

It is not yet confirmed whether it will be open on Friday.

Anyone needing a medication immediately is being advised to get another prescription through their GP to obtain supplies from another pharmacy.

Emergency services issued an ‘avoid the area warning’ while they were dealing with yesterday’s fire, after being called out at 1.20pm.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service told The Star that they sent three fire crews and the turntable ladder to the scene.

They said that the cause of the fire has now been logged as accidental.

