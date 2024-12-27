Barker's Pool: City centre boost as new cafe and sandwich shop opens on historic Sheffield street
Lemontown opened its doors for the first time on Saturday, in what was previously part of the Nationwide Building Society shop on Barker’s Pool.
It is opposite the former Gaumont cinema site, and on the corner next to the Covid memorial.
Staff at the shop confirmed that they had opened for the first time on Saturday, December 20.
The shop will sell fresh sandwiches, salads and pastries, as well as hot and and cold drinks.
At present seating at the venue is limited to stools next to the windows, although there are proposals to add seats and tables inside the building in the future.
The main customer base is expected to be staff from nearby offices in the city centre.
The venue has been named after historic links between what is now Barker’s Pool and the herb lemon balm.
Prior to being named Barker’s Pool, the area was historically known as Balm Green and it is said that that was because the area used to grow lemon balm.
Lemon balm is a herb from the mint family. The leaves, which have been described as having a mild lemon aroma, are used to make medicine and flavour some foods.
Lemontown is the latest new business to open up in Barker’s Pool, parts of which have been transformed under the Heart of the City project, which has been reshaping sections of the city centre.
The Box site was home to the Regent cinema from 1927. It became the Gaumont in 1946. Following demolition in 1985, a new building became an Odeon cinema then nightclubs Kingdom and finally Embrace.
Sheffield Council has been running the Heart of the City project along with the developer, Queensberry.
Barker’s Pool was also chosen as the site for the city’s Covid memorial, which was unveiled in 2023.
