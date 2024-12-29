The remarkable history of Sheffield city centre's last surviving department store - including in-house zoo
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
But following the recent collapse of Debenhams and the departure of John Lewis, just one remains standing - Atkinsons.
The much-loved shop has been trading for more than 150 years and is still going strong at the bottom of The Moor.
The family business began life when founder John Atkinson opened his first store - a small drapery shop specialising in hosiery, ribbon and lace - on The Moor, then known as South Street, in 1872.
The shop expanded over the years before its founder opened a department store, just before the turn of the century, on the site where Atkinsons still stands today.
It has survived two world wars, even rising from the ashes after being destroyed during the Sheffield Blitz of 1940, and seen out numerous recessions.
In-house zoo
The store boasted an in-house zoo during the 1930s, from which a crocodile once escaped before being found at the bottom of a lift shaft.
It is also famous for its vintage Muffin the Mule ride, which has delighted generations of children.
Having been passed down through the generations, John Atkinson’s great grandson, Nicholas Atkinson, is now the store’s chairman, and he has described how he still follows the same values his grandfather held dear.
Nicholas said: “Atkinsons is still a family run business, and after 153 years we really do appreciate the support we get locally.
“We have adapted with the changing face of retail and our selection is second to none!”
Atkinsons today sells a wide range of goods, from men’s and women’s fashion to toys, cookware and electrical appliances.
It also boasts three popular places to eat - Atkinsons Restaurant, Angelica’s Cafe and Caffe Massarella.
After closing for Christmas Day and Boxing Day, Atkinsons launched its huge winter sale on Friday, December 27, with up to 50 per cent off thousands of items in-store and online.
‘Wonderful memories of shopping at Atkinsons’
Many Sheffielders grew up shopping at Atkinsons and have fond memories of visiting the store over the years.
One customer described how she had her wedding reception there some 57 years ago and is still a regular shopper, adding ‘long may it continue’.
One fan called it the ‘best shop in town’, another person said it was an ‘asset to Sheffield’, and a third regular sait it was ‘always a treat to visit’.
One loyal customer wrote how she had ‘wonderful memories’ of shopping at Atkinsons as a girl with her late mother.
And another wrote: “Amazing that you have kept going where so many have gone to the wall. Much success for your future and I hope you are still in Sheffield for many years to come.”
Atkinsons is one of Sheffield’s oldest and best-loved businesses, and another reason to LoveYour city.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.