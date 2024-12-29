Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield city centre once boasted numerous department stores.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But following the recent collapse of Debenhams and the departure of John Lewis, just one remains standing - Atkinsons.

The much-loved shop has been trading for more than 150 years and is still going strong at the bottom of The Moor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is one of the earliest photos of the original Atkinsons drapery store, opened by John Atkinson in 1872. It is visible on the left here, with a huge flag hanging outside, on South Street (now The Moor) in 1887. Photo: Picture Sheffield | Picture Sheffield

The family business began life when founder John Atkinson opened his first store - a small drapery shop specialising in hosiery, ribbon and lace - on The Moor, then known as South Street, in 1872.

The shop expanded over the years before its founder opened a department store, just before the turn of the century, on the site where Atkinsons still stands today.

Atkinsons drapery store on South Street (now The Moor) decorated for the visit of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra in 1905. Photo: Picture Sheffield | Picture Sheffield

It has survived two world wars, even rising from the ashes after being destroyed during the Sheffield Blitz of 1940, and seen out numerous recessions.

In-house zoo

The store boasted an in-house zoo during the 1930s, from which a crocodile once escaped before being found at the bottom of a lift shaft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wreckage of Atkinsons department store on The Moor after it was destroyed during the Sheffield Blitz in 1940. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Photofinishers | Picture Sheffield/Photofinishers

It is also famous for its vintage Muffin the Mule ride, which has delighted generations of children.

Having been passed down through the generations, John Atkinson’s great grandson, Nicholas Atkinson, is now the store’s chairman, and he has described how he still follows the same values his grandfather held dear.

Atkinsons department store (incorporating J. Sainsbury's) pictured on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in May 1996. Photo: Picture Sheffield | Picture Sheffield

Nicholas said: “Atkinsons is still a family run business, and after 153 years we really do appreciate the support we get locally.

“We have adapted with the changing face of retail and our selection is second to none!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoppers inside Atkinsons department store on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in November 1972, during its centenary year | Sheffield Newspapers

Atkinsons today sells a wide range of goods, from men’s and women’s fashion to toys, cookware and electrical appliances.

It also boasts three popular places to eat - Atkinsons Restaurant, Angelica’s Cafe and Caffe Massarella.

After closing for Christmas Day and Boxing Day, Atkinsons launched its huge winter sale on Friday, December 27, with up to 50 per cent off thousands of items in-store and online.

Atkinsons department store on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, today | Dean Atkins

‘Wonderful memories of shopping at Atkinsons’

Many Sheffielders grew up shopping at Atkinsons and have fond memories of visiting the store over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One customer described how she had her wedding reception there some 57 years ago and is still a regular shopper, adding ‘long may it continue’.

Staff at Atkinsons department store, Sheffield, pictured in 1921 | Submitted

One fan called it the ‘best shop in town’, another person said it was an ‘asset to Sheffield’, and a third regular sait it was ‘always a treat to visit’.

One loyal customer wrote how she had ‘wonderful memories’ of shopping at Atkinsons as a girl with her late mother.

And another wrote: “Amazing that you have kept going where so many have gone to the wall. Much success for your future and I hope you are still in Sheffield for many years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Atkinsons is one of Sheffield’s oldest and best-loved businesses, and another reason to LoveYour city.