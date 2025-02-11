A new retail hub is set to open soon in Sheffield city centre after the building was ‘saved’ from becoming luxury student apartments.

Arundel Emporium, above the Network music venue on the corner of Matilda Street and Eyre Street, off the top of The Moor, will provide a showcase for independent businesses.

It will also act as a creative hub for the community, hosting events including art and photography exhibitions, poetry evenings and music performances, when it opens this April.

Arundel Emporium, a new independent retail hub on Matilda Street, Sheffield city centre, is set to open this April | Google

A spokesperson for Arundel Emporium said they are looking for retailers with creative or arts-related business ventures to occupy the space, along with a cafe operator.

“We hope to make Arundel Emporium into a community driven third space, with loads of opportunities for local artists of all kinds to display their works and make connections, as well as a space for local businesses to connect to customers and find success,” they added.

They told The Star that the new landlord Arista Investments had bought the building in December, ‘saving it from development into luxury student apartments in hopes to create a space that gives back to Sheffield's community’.

“In short, the business came about when the building went up for sale. It appeared that it was going to be bought and renovated by another luxury student accommodation,” they explained.

“The current landlord bought the building with the intention to create a space for the community rather than letting another independent venue close.

“Especially with places like The Leadmill and Hope Works facing closure, they felt it was even more important to rescue the prominent building from development into student accommodation.”

Hope Works nightclub in Attercliffe announced in December that it was closing after 12 years.

The operator of The Leadmill is fighting to avoid being evicted by the building’s owner, which has said it wants to take over running the site but keep it as a music venue.

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor at the new Arundel Emporium is asked to email [email protected].