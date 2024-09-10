Rotherham has welcomed its first cinema in 30 years with the opening of a brand new Forge Island venue in the town centre.

In a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 6, 2024, the Arc Cinema officially opened its doors to the public ahead of a day of free entertainment and activities at Forge Island on September 14.

Councillor Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, said: “This has been many years in the making, and I am proud to be standing here today in this fantastic cinema space, seeing families coming to watch the latest blockbuster, right here in the heart of Rotherham.

Leader of Rotherham Council, Chris Read, prepares to cut the ribbon at The Arc Cinema on Forge Island. | Joe Horner

“The Arc cinema is the anchor project in our Investing in Rotherham’s Future town centre regeneration programme, with our Forge Island scheme demonstrating our continued commitment to delivering for the people of Rotherham and surrounding area.

“Forge Island brings a much-needed leisure offer for the whole borough, and together with the new Travelodge hotel and restaurants, it will bring more visitors into the town centre, boost our local economy and help restore a sense of pride in our town centre.”

The new cinema features two flagship Hypersense screens, including Dolby Atmos sound, a giant screen and a 4K Laser projector – which is said to create a fully immersive experience.

Inside The Arc Cinema in Rotherham. | Joe Horner

The Arc also offers six medium-sized screens that provide an intimate atmosphere for smaller showings, including the cinema’s popular events like ‘Silver Screen’ and ‘Kids Club’ which will be launching in Rotherham.

Laura Vickers, general manager at The Arc, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to be opening The Arc Cinema in Rotherham, especially on the iconic Forge Island. This has been a long-awaited development, and to be part of bringing a cinema back to Rotherham after more than 30 years is truly special. Forge Island is set to become the heart of entertainment in this town, and we’re excited to play a key role in that transformation.”

A Forge Island celebration will be held on September 14, 2024, providing lots of free entertainment for local families. The new public spaces will be filled with live music, local artists and street performers and famous faces like Paddington and the Minions.

Regular prices at The Arc Cinema are around £6 for standard screenings and £8 for Hypersense screenings. Offers include £5 tickets for students and for Second Chance Cinema on Mondays, plus £5 prices for the over 60s on Thursday afternoons. The Kids Club offers a great value £3.50 ticket for family-friendly showings every Saturday & Sunday morning and every morning during school holidays.