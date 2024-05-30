Aldi: Supermarket offering 100 jobs in Sheffield as pay rise beats minimum wage
Aldi is looking to hire 100 workers in Sheffield as its latest pay rise comes into force this week
Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket is on the lookout for people of all levels of experience to fill roles Sheffield, including full and part-time positions.
The recruitment push comes as Aldi increases hourly pay rates for all staff this week.
The hourly rate of store assistants will rise from £12.00 to £12.40 and is the second rise this year, the firm says.
The national minimum wage for those over 20 is £11.44.
Kelly Stokes, HR director at Aldi UK, said: “The roll out of our latest pay increase cements our commitment to our colleagues that we will always be the best-paying retailer.
“Our colleagues play an integral part in our ever-increasing popularity, and this is another way for us to acknowledge the incredible work they do every day across the UK.”
Those interested in applying for a career with Aldi can visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk
Jobs in Sheffield include store manager, assistant manger, cleaner and store assistant.
Aldi has nine shops in Sheffield including St Mary’s Gate in the city centre, Archer Road, Millhouses, Flora Street, Upperthorpe, Handsworth Road and St James Retail Park, Meadowhead.
