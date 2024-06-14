Unfortunately unless advances in medical science develop at lightspeed pace, you, me and everyone reading this article will not live long enough to find out the answer to that. There is so much potential for major change in a thousand years, cast your mind back a millennium and the Normans were decades away from arriving on our shores.
Could future Britons be toiling under the yoke of alien invaders? If we managed to fast forward a thousand years would we find that climate change has completely upended life and the geography of the British Isles?
In an attempt to find the answers to such existential questions, I turned to the AI image generator NightCafe. See its predictions for cities such as London, Leeds, Edinburgh, Sheffield and more in our gallery below.
The prompts we set for the AI-tool were: what would the city look like in the year 3,000? And then in a second attempt: what would the city look like in a thousand years.
