Chancellor Rachel Reeves will deliver her first Autumn Budget speech this week

The Budget will address a £40 billion funding gap amid economic challenges

Key areas include potential tax hikes, spending cuts and investments in public services

The speech begins at 12.30pm UK time, following Prime Minister's Questions

Watch live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC News website or Parliament’s live TV service

The much-anticipated 2024 Autumn Budget takes place this week, with Chancellor Rachel Reeves set to deliver her first Budget speech before Parliament.

Amid significant economic challenges, including a £40 billion funding gap, the Budget announcement will be closely watched to see how the Government plans to balance spending cuts, tax hikes and investment priorities.

As this Budget is expected to introduce impactful changes across multiple sectors, watching live is an excellent way to stay up to date.

Whether you’re a business owner, taxpayer, or simply interested in public services, the speech will provide insights into the Government’s priorities and how they could affect you in the coming year.

So just exactly how can you do that? When will the Budget announcement take place, and how can you watch it live? Here is everything you need to know.

When is the 2024 Budget?

The 2024 Autumn Budget is scheduled for Wednesday 30 October. The speech traditionally begins at around 12:30pm following Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs), which take place in the House of Commons every Wednesday at noon.

The Chancellor’s speech is expected to last approximately an hour, outlining key financial decisions on taxation, public spending and departmental budgets for the year ahead.

Key areas of focus this year are expected to include education, healthcare, housing, and energy, with potential changes to income tax thresholds, VAT and various public services.

How can I watch it?

For those who want to watch the Budget speech live, there are several options.

Firstly, the speech will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, with the broadcaster’s typically in-depth analysis and expert commentary expected before and after the Chancellor’s address.

Live streaming of the speech will also be accessible on the BBC News website, with the site not only featuring the live broadcast but also regular updates, summary highlights, and commentary as the speech progresses.

For those who prefer a direct stream from Parliament, the speech can also be viewed on Parliament’s own website through their live TV service. This stream provides a straightforward broadcast of the Commons proceedings without additional commentary.

For those on the go, major news outlets and government channels will be sharing live updates on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, keeping audiences informed of key announcements as they happen.

