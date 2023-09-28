Fountain Fold, the new scheme from award-winning Yorkshire property developer Conroy Brook, has been named Residential Property of the Year at the Insider Property Industry Awards Yorkshire.

The development in the village of Ingbirchworth near Penistone is made up of just nine detached four and five bedroom homes and was completely sold out months before building finished.

The project won the award for developments of fewer than 100 homes in the Insider ceremony at the Royal Armouries in Leeds.

Key to the success of Fountain Fold has been the partnership with Barnsley’s Brook Leisure Group, which saw the refurbishment and relaunch of Ingirchworth’s once popular Fountain Inn, restoring the pub and restaurant to its place at the heart of the village as an integral part of the Fountain Fold development.

Fountain Fold received one of the evening's top awards

The judges, who described the development as a fabulous scheme, were particularly impressed with the way that the Conroy Brook team had worked closely with Ingbirchworth Parish Council to both save and revive a valuable community asset and create new homes.

They also felt the designs had been created to best suit the available land and praised both the exceptionally high specification of the build and the provision of generous garden space.

“Following the huge success of Summerford, our previous Ingbirchworth development, we knew there was an appetite for more high quality property in the village and this award absolutely vindicates our decision to take on this unusual project that included not just the homes but also the rebirth of the famous Fountain Inn,” said Conroy Brook chief executive Richard Conroy.

“As a family business we are proud of our reputation for developing award-winning homes for our customers throughout Yorkshire.