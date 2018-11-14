Concern over plans to close Sheffield post office

A concerned user of a Sheffield post office has launched a campaign against plans to close the branch, which he claims will leave pensioners with a lengthty walk for services.

Henry McGeown said the Martin's convenience store, on Northern Avenue, Manor Top, which includes a post office branch, was due to close next year.

Henry McGeown who is campaigning to stop the Post Office on Northern Avenue closing down

He said it would lead to users having to commute to Birley Mooor Road or Sheffield city centre for postal and finanical services.

Mr McGeown said: “This is a really built up area and the pensioners around here won’t be able to get to the other post office’s. I just think it’s disgusting.

“There are a lot of people that rely on the post office and I just can’t believe they are going to close it and make people walk as far as they’ll have to or go into town for the post office.”

Mr McGeown said a petition left on the counter in the store had been signed by a number of people.

He added: “There are more and more shops shutting down every day and they’re what some people rely on.

“I just don’t think it’s right that they can just shut the shop and the post office."

In a statement, the Post Office said the branch was due to close early next year ‘following the withdrawal of premises’ for post office use and added it was looking for an alternative provider in the area.

It said: “he branch is run by McColl’s who are closing their shop and at the same time have resigned from the Post Office.

“While we always work hard to maintain Post Office services, from time to time, branches do temporarily close. When this happens, we always look to restore services as quickly as possible, as we know how important Post Offices are to communities.

“We will continue to keep the community updated with our plans.

“Any retailer or small business owner interested in running the Post Office and incorporating it into their business should email NTquestions@postoffice.co.uk or visit www.runapostoffice.co.uk.”

In a statement, McColl’s said: “Having explored all options, regretfully we have taken the difficult decision to cease trading at the Martin’s store on Northern Avenue in Sheffield.

“The store’s last day of trading will be Saturday, January 5.

“We are saddened to no longer be operating the store and our priority has been to support all affected colleagues.”