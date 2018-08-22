COMING SOON: The Star’s ‘SME Toolkit’ full of expert advice

Have your say

It’s tough at the top, as any SME boss will tell you.

Business leaders in Sheffield often have a wealth of responsibility and not a lot of support.

That’s why The Star is producing a special ‘SME Toolkit’ supplement packed with useful advice.

Each page will be devoted to a single, vital subject including HR, banking, innovation, business support, financial planning, property, PR, recruitment, IT and accountancy.

It aims to inform managers about each area - and the expertise available - and help them decide if and when they need it.

To help us produce this one-off special we have called on some of the best in the business.

Ten experts have shared their wisdom, insights and experience in articles that go straight to the heart of each subject, all in an easy read.

Our expert contributors are:

* Jillian Thomas of Future Life Wealth Management on financial planning

* Alexis Krachai of Counter Context Ltd on public relations

* Louisa Harrison-Walker of Benchmark Recruit on recruitment and retention

* Paul Wainwright of Yorkshire Bank on banking

* Tim Bottrill of colloco on property

* Yvonne Asquith of City Growth at Sheffield City Council on business support

* Jay Bhayani of Bhayani HR and Employment Law on human resources

* Matt Bacon and colleagues at the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre on innovation

* Craig Such of Azzure IT on technology

* Andy Irvine of Shorts Chartered Accountants on accountancy.

Look out for the 12-page SME Toolkit published in The Star on Wednesday August 29.

It will also be published online in an e-magazine which is permanent and can be freely shared. The Star is here for business.