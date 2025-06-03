Colleagues at Greencore Distribution Centre celebrate graduation from award-winning development programme

A group of dedicated colleagues at the M110 Distribution Centre in Worksop have successfully graduated from the company’s acclaimed Line/Logistics Coordinator Framework (LMF), marking a significant milestone in their professional development.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The LMF programme, recognised for its excellence in workforce development, equips participants with the skills and knowledge required to excel in line and logistics coordination roles. The recent graduates were joined in celebration by their managers and Andrew Holland, the company’s Learning & Development Specialist, who played a key role in guiding them through the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are incredibly proud of our colleagues for their commitment and achievement,” said Andrew Holland. “The LMF framework is designed to empower our people with the tools they need to grow and succeed, and this group has truly exemplified that spirit.”

The graduation event highlighted the company’s ongoing investment in employee development and its commitment to nurturing talent from within.

Greencore Graduates and their managers

About Greencore

We are a leading manufacturer of convenience food in the UK and our purpose is to make every day taste better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We supply all of the major supermarkets in the UK. We also supply convenience and travel retail outlets, discounters, coffee shops, foodservice and other retailers. We have strong market positions in a range of categories including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

We have 16 world-class manufacturing sites and 17 distribution centres in the UK, with industry-leading technology and supply chain capabilities. We generated revenues of £1.8bn in FY24 and employ 13,300 people. We are headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

For further information go to www.greencore.com or follow Greencore on social media.