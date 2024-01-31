CODA appoints new associate as north west presence grows
The company - made up of nationally acclaimed CODA Architecture and CODA Bespoke - is based in the Sellers Wheel development at Arundel Street, in th
It also has a successful Manchester office, where architect Ryan Millar - currently based in Sheffield - is now promoted to associate.
“We are delighted that Ryan was happy to take on this exciting new role within the company,” said director Jamie Hanson, who heads the CODA Manchester operation.
“During his time with us in Sheffield, Ryan’s leadership skills have shone through and it is important for us that he should be part of the future of CODA.
“We believe that one of our greatest strengths as a company is our willingness to nurture the best talent and reward that talent with internal promotion and Ryan has given us so much in the eight years he has been with us.
“He is extremely professional and commercially minded and he is the ideal associate to deliver our growing portfolio of projects in Manchester and the north west.”
Ryan will, however, continue links with Sheffield, working from the CODA HQ when he is not in Manchester - and particularly of the days he is playing as a winger with Sheffield Eagles Rugby League team.