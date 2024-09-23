CMP Legal shortlisted for two Yorkshire Legal Awards
The Yorkshire Legal Awards brings together the region’s legal community to recognise and celebrate its many achievements. The award categories encompass a wide range of nominees, from large corporate firms, leading barristers, senior partners to rising stars. The awards are judged by a prestigious independent panel made up of experts from across the Yorkshire legal community.
The Shortlist for the Corporate & Commercial Award is: • Brabners • Clarion • CMP Legal Limited • DWF LAW LLP • Ison Harrison • Mills & Reeve • Ramsdens Solicitors LLP • Ward Hadaway LLP
The Shortlist for the Partner of the Year Award is: • CMP Legal Limited‘s Anna Cattee • Fenchurch Law‘s Daniel Robin • Hawkswell Kilvington‘s Rachel Heald • Irwin Mitchell LLP‘s Oliver Collett • Leigh Day‘s Bethany Sanders • Minton Morrill/Fletchers Solicitors‘ Sahida Patel • rradar‘s Stephanie Thirlwell • Schofield Sweeney‘s Leo Jones-Rowe
Anna Cattee, Executive Director at CMP Legal said:We are delighted to be shortlisted as finalists for both the Corporate & Commercial Award and Partner of the Year Award at the 2024 Yorkshire Legal Awards. It’s incredible to be recognised alongside such high-calibre, well-established and large national corporate law firms. For CMP Legal to be amongst such worthy competition showcases the quality of the deals we act on and the status of the clients we work with. To be finalists is a testament to the hard work and commitment from everyone in our team. As one of the founders I’m very proud of the recognition that our business has received since it was established in 2021.” The winners will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony on 10th October 2024 at the First Direct Arena in Leeds. The awards will be hosted by British criminal barrister and television personality, Rob Rinder and will include a champagne reception, three-course meal and entertainment.
CMP Legal was established at the end of the pandemic in 2021. Over the past 3 years, the company has gone from strength to strength and continues to expand its team.
