CMP Legal advises on record £140 million worth of corporate transactions in 2024

CMP Legal, a leading niche commercial law firm based in Chesterfield has achieved significant growth in 2024. The company has advised on 24 corporate transactions with a combined deal value of over £140 million over the past 12 months, marking an incredible milestone for the firm.

This remarkable achievement demonstrates the company’s high level of expertise in handling complex transactions. Since its inception in 2021, CMP Legal has grown from strength to strength and has carved a niche as an approachable, but commercially focused law firm that offers a fresh perspective. The company specialises in corporate, commercial, dispute resolution and employment law.

Over the past 12 months, CMP Legal has acted across a variety of sectors, earning a nationwide reputation for its strong expertise in the Dental and Pharmacy sectors. In addition, the firm has acted upon several large scale Employee Ownership Trusts (EOTs) and has served as trusted advisors in the Professional Services and Private Equity sectors.

Anna Cattee, Executive Director at CMP Legal says:“We are immensely proud to announce that our department has achieved completion on transactions with deal values of over £140 million for the calendar year 2024. This remarkable milestone reflects not only our team’s dedication and expertise but also our ability to attract and serve high-calibre clients who trust us with their most significant deals.

Anna Cattee - CMP Legal

"We are expanding year on year, and while 2024 was an excellent year, the momentum is continually building in 2025 and we’ve started off with several completions in their millions for January already!”

CMP Legal advises on all forms of corporate transactions, across all industries, including mergers and acquisitions, disposals, private equity transactions, transaction due diligence, joint ventures, shareholder agreements, reorganisations and demergers, corporate structures and governance. The company also provides dispute resolution and employment law advice.