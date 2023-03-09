Legendary Sheffield restaurant Mangla could be operating from new premises “within a month” the boss has revealed.

In news that will be a relief to curry fans across the city, Habib Hussain said they hoped to sign for a restauarant “between Pitsmoor and Neepsend” this week. It could be serving takeouts in April, with dine-in opening after that.

Mangla was on Spital Hill for almost 40 years and built up a huge following for its traditional Indian food, reasonable prices and simple decor. But the family-owned business closed on December 31.

Mr Hussain said the area had seen an increase in outlets selling Arabic-style grilled food, mainly during the day. A lack of parking had also become a major issue and they did not renew the lease when it ended.

The old Mangla premises at 149A Spital Hill is being refurbished and will reopen as a Syrian restaurant, according to Abraham Hojjo, boss of neighbouring Damascus Bakery and Sweets, which will be extended too.

He added: “Although it has been good over the years we want to be between Pitsmoor and Neepsend. There’s a lot more going on further down. I’m very optimistic about the future. It’s been nice to have a break but even if the deal for a new place doesn’t go through we’ll be doing take-outs and deliveries.”

The old Mangla unit at 149A Spital Hill is being refurbished and will reopen as a Syrian restaurant, according to Abraham Hojjo, boss of neighbouring Damascus Bakery and Sweets, which will take some of the space too. They are set to open at the end of May.

He joked: “It’s a risk but people are not going to stop eating - you would hope.”

Mangla customers on Facebook gave a taste of the restaurant’s appeal. Craig Naylor wrote: “Please keep us loyal customers(20+ years) informed.”

Gary Anderson added: “Miss my lamb bhuna.”

And Barrie Thomas: “I think I speak for us all when I say we don’t care where you move to as long as you reopen with your wonderful chefs and delicious food.”

Jane Hellewell said: “We can't wait for you to reopen. We will come to your new restaurant where ever you are.”

Hazel Lowe added: “Absolutely gutted. Been going for about 12 years now. Never found anywhere near as good as Mangla.”