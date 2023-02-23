The Clean Air Zone in Sheffield is set to have a big impact on the way people drive if they want to avoid paying from next week.
Many, especially small firms, may try to go the long way round so as not to cross the boundary. Whatever happens it will be a huge, city-wide shock set to create a new network of rat runs.
Here's a helpful list of last-second turns off major roads for those determined to swerve the dreaded CAZ when it comes in on Monday, February 27.
The Clean Air Zone will be a huge, city-wide shock to motorists.
2. Ecclesall Road
Coming down Ecclesall Road, the last turn off before the CAZ on the inner ring road is William Street, a left turn into Broomhall. From there you could go Broomhall Road, Victoria Road, Collegiate Crescent, Park Lane, Clarkehouse Road and Glossop Road to get near the university roundabout at Brook Hill.
3. The Parkway
Coming into Sheffield down the Parkway your last turn is into Parkway Central Retail Park. You can wriggle through the car park and get out on to Cricket Inn Rd.
4. Clean Air Zone
The CAZ, which looks a bit like the Millennium Falcon, starts on Monday February 27.
