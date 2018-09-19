CITY GROWTH: Economics firm moves global office into Sheffield city centre

A health economics company is moving its global headquarters into iconic offices in Sheffield city centre to boost business and retain staff.

BresMed is relocating 80 people from Bank Street into Steel City House, a listed former post office and telephone exchange on West Street.

Steel City House is a listed former telephone exchange on West Street.

It is taking all of the first floor and part of the ground floor - with space for 95 people - and will have its own entrance on West Street. A £500,000 fit-out should be complete by the end of the year.

The firm works out the cost effectiveness of drugs on behalf of pharmaceutical companies as part of the process of drugs being approved on the NHS.

Founder Nic Brereton started on his own 11 years ago. The company today employs 150 worldwide with offices in Manchester, India, Ireland and the US.

He said the Sheffield move marked the company coming of age.

The firm will have its own entrance into Steel City House.

“This will be our biggest office in terms of size and the number of people. It’s us coming of age as a company. No one really knows us, but we employ a lot of people in the city.

“With it being our global headquarters we wanted the right presence for our international visitors and somewhere that really reflects where we are as a company.

“People underestimate how good Sheffield is in terms of architecture, I think this building is quirky, it has a big impact.”

Steel City House is a wedge-shaped office block sometimes compared to the Flat Iron building in New York.

It has had a multi-million pound revamp by owner Scotts Developments.

Today it boasts The British Business Bank on the top three floors. BRM solicitors has half of floor three, while another firm’s bid to take the other half is ‘in legals’. Only floor two and part of the ground floor remain unoccupied.

Bresmed Manchester has just moved into bigger premises in the city centre.

Mr Brereton said investing in the Sheffield office helped attract people from London.

.

He added: “Part of our challenge as northern company is to attract people from London and the rest of the country, especially those with families.

“About four or five year ago there was a change of mindset in Sheffield. The city is much more business focused now.

“It’s also a good size with a great outdoors. It’s a place that people move to and settle. Manchester and Leeds don’t have that identity.

“We are confident in the stability of the company and the retention of staff.”

CITY GROWTH

Sheffield is on the up. A record number of firms are moving into the city centre creating a buzz in offices, restaurants, cafes and shops.

The Star, in association with Sheffield Business Improvement District, is celebrating this new vibrancy with the City Growth series.

Look for the logo as we chart a transformation.