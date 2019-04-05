City chosen to host global tech event

Sheffield’s ‘tech hub’ reputation has been sealed as the city prepares to welcome one of Europe’s largest product design, engineering and technology events for the first time.

Taking place at the Sheffield University Inox Building on April 17, DEVELOP3D LIVE will showcase the latest software, 3D Printing, Virtual Reality and other technologies critical to the creative and engineering industries.

“People look at China, Japan, Germany and places like Silicon Valley as the tech hubs of the future, but Sheffield is already leading the way in many respects, and has a strong history to back that up,” said event organiser Martyn Day.

“People seem to think that UK manufacturing is second to Germany and the Far East but cities like Sheffield, with historic connections to our industrial heritage continue to lead the way, attracting many multi-national companies to base their high-quality engineering work here.

“With facilities like Sheffield University’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, firms are

developing and embracing bleeding edge processes and technology.”

DEVELOP3D LIVE also takes place in Boston, USA each year, and the UK edition was previously held near the West Midlands’ automotive design belt.

Martyn added: “We’ve moved to Sheffield as there’s not only the automotive industry here, but all kinds of design, engineering and manufacturing – you only need to look at the companies in this region to realise that something very special is happening, and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

The single-day free to attend conference will provide a platform for over 60 hi-tech exhibitors, allowing companies to try out and compare new tools that could improve their business processes, increase efficiency and lower costs.

There will be cutting-edge design and manufacturing breakouts, keynotes and industry sessions, and interactive workshops, to allow participants to dig deeper into topics such as optimised design workflows, and how to protect intellectual property.

In addition, delegates will hear from over 30 speakers from some of the industry’s most exciting companies, with a packed agenda including speakers from Brompton Bicycles, Siemens, Solidworks, Autodesk and GKN, with presenters from around the globe.

DEVELOP3D LIVE is free to attend. Visit develop3dlive.com to register