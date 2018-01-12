City Buzz: Unique jewellery business is a dream come true for Ali

Inspired by the wondrous world of fairytales, including cute cottages and shooting stars, a mum-of-two has created her own jewellery range.

Ali Worthy, who is proud mum to a four-year-old girl and her four-month-old sister, designs and produces handmade necklace pendants, rings, earrings and bracelets.

Ali, who has been running her namesake business Ali Shone, since 2013, said: “I always loved art and making since I was a kid.

“I initially started making silver jewellery as a hobby for myself and as gifts for friends and family, but then people started to ask me if I would make certain pieces for them so I thought I’d try to make a bit more of doing something that I love.

“I went to a night class at Hillsborough College to learn the basics of jewellery making and then continued at home to teach myself.”

Ali predominantly makes jewellery out of metal,but she also uses silver wire and Swarovski Crystals to make bridal hairpieces and jewellery.

She said: “The jewellery that I make starts off as a sheet of metal. I hand saw and pierce any of the shapes in my work.

“My inspiration comes from nature, places I have been, fairytales and objects that fascinate me.

“I have started a collection of mixed metal jewellery which includes silver, copper and bronze and these tend to be very unique.

“They are put together to make little pictures, for example a fairytale cottage in the woods called ‘Somewhere We Can Hide’.

Ali is keen to make sure that her pieces are unique and, because of the way they are made, no two pieces are exactly the same - even if she makes multiples for different customers. Ali will also make commission pieces.

She said: “I love a good challenge and helping make other peoples ideas and designs come to life.”

Every piece is a labour of love for creative Ali, who also works as a physiotherapist, and she spends hours making sure they are all perfect.

She said: “The mixed metal jewellery work can take hours to days to do, depending on what it is.

“So much work goes into hand making jewellery from sourcing the materials, to cutting out each individual piece, soldering it together, cleaning it up, filing it, polishing it, then packaging it. I make all of my own packaging, sometimes, using an origami technique to make little boxes.”

Ali’s pieces, which she makes in a workshop in the garden of her home are so impressive they have global appeal. She has sent pieces all over the world, including USA, France and Prague.

To see the full range of Ali’s jewellery, including bracelets, brooches, rings, earrings and necklaces, please go to her official Etsy page at www.etsy.com/uk/shop/SnagglebiteJewellery site. You can also request a custom order online. To get in touch with Ali, you can e-mail her at ali_shone@hotmail.com.