City Buzz: Support independent traders at Sheffield’s Valentines Pop-Up shop

It doesn’t seem that long ago that we were excitedly ripping wrapping paper off presents, but the next big gift-giving holiday, Valentine’s Day, is just around the corner.

Yes, the most romantic day of the year is less than two weeks away - and that means another chance to spoil those that you love the most.

Valentine's pop up shop in the Winter Gardens. Jayne Harrison from Maxwell harrison Jewellers, Angie Young from Craft Tea Company, Sorrel Botham from Dandelion Cocoa and Ellie Mason from Fizzy Pig

If you want unique, handmade Valentine’s gifts for your loved ones, then look no further than a pop-up shop run by local crafters.

Following the success of last year’s event, a group of local micro-businesses have joined forces once again to host the Valentine’s pop-up shop this February in the Winter Gardens. Open from now until February 14 from 10am to 4pm, the shop will be housed in the pop-up unit within Sheffield’s Winter Garden.

It will be staffed by the owners of the businesses taking part, giving visitors the chance to meet and buy directly from the makers.

There will be handmade chocolates and sweet treats from Dandelion Cocoa, cocktail-inspired loose leaf tea blends from Craft Tea Company, handmade sterling silver jewellery from Maxwell Harrison Jewellery and Fizzy Pigg will be offering quirky Valentine’s cards, embroidered homewares and accessories.

The companies decided to collaborate after their owners met via the Sheffield Sellers on Etsy team, a local support network for designers, makers and vintage sellers who trade via Etsy.com

Not to worry if you don’t have a significant other in the romantic sense this Valentine’s Day, you can always buy your best friend a special gift to let her know how much you care. After all, don’t forget that ‘Galentine’s Day’ is on February 13.

As the name suggests, it is a day, (which I will be celebrating) dedicated to women for them to celebrate their female friendships - whether that be your best friend, your mum, your sister, your aunt or your cousin.

The day has grown in popularity in recent years, with the hashtag #Galentines trending on Instagram and Twitter in recent years.

While you are browsing the great gifts on offer, don’t forget you can also spoil number one too - and that’s you.

Whoever you are shopping for this Galentines Day and Valentine’s Day, the important thing is that you shop local and support some of the city’s most talented crafters.

Sorrel Botham, owner of Dandelion Cocoa, said “We want to use the pop-up shop to show people that gifts don’t have to be gaudy, mass-produced items from high street chains.

“Each purchase supports a local, independent maker.”

The Valentine’s Pop Up shop will be open daily at the Wnter Garden, Sheffield City Centrem until Wednesday February 14 from 10am to 4pm. For more information on each of the sellers who will be there, and the products they make, please go online and visit the official website at www.valentinespopup.co.uk.