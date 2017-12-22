City Buzz: Perfect presents at Sheffield shop Within Reason

With their range of gorgeous gifts, it is no wonder that Within Reason has found a loyal base of followers and even a celebrity customer.

Within Reason has stood proudly at the top of Division Street for 30 years. The family-owned business is run by sisters Rona and Heather Stevenson, who were inspired by impressive gift stores in the capital city to first open their doors.

Rona said: “Whist working in London myself Heather loved visiting lifestyle stores such as Conran and Liberty stores.

“The stores stocked such a beautiful unique range of lifestyle gifts. This was where our inspiration came from and we thought there is nothing like this in Sheffield.”

The sisters did not fail to deliver on their vision. From home accessories to womenswear and children’s toys; unique and pretty products cover every corner of this store. There is an array gifts, suitable for every person and every occasion . . . or for treating yourself.

Among the items for sale are women’s clothes and accessories from the talented duo’s sister brand One Hundred Stars. There are stylish kimonos and elegant gloves to tempt customers looking for a special gift.

One Hundred Stars - which originated in Sheffield but is now stocked in 300 independent retailers across the UK - even has a celebrity following.

The Venice gown,which was designed around the Italian city’s canals, was recently worn on television by chef Nigella Lawson.

If you are looking for a last-minute Christmas gift, Within Reason is the perfect place to go. There are so many quirky items that you won’t have even thought of, but once you see them you’ll fall in love.

For instance, you could inspire the inner writer in your younger family members by giving them ‘storyteller’ pencils, which have the opening lines of stories written on them. Or, for the adults who are likely to enjoy a glass of bubbles on the big day there’s ‘Prosecco Made Me Do It; a book filled with 60 sparkling cocktails.

The shop also stocks items from well known brands such as Jelly cat, Estella Bartlett, Matt and Nat and NuKuKu.

In future, the fashionable pair aim to revamp their website to give customers the option to shop online.

Rona said: “In the future, we want to continue to bring a range of unique products to the store, always injecting a new flair.

“We are proud to be based in Sheffield and be apart of the Division Street community.

“We would like to thank our loyal customers over the last 30 years and encourage people visiting Sheffield to pop in and see us.” Within Reason can be found at 114-146 Division Street. The shop is open

Monday to Saturday from 10am to 5:30 pm and also Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

