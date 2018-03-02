City Buzz: Great gifts for mum from some of Sheffield’s independent brands

Mother’s Day is now only eight days away, and if you’re looking for unique gifts to spoil your lovely mum with there’s plenty of choice.

One of the things that I love most about Sheffield is how many wonderful independent shops it has, and also how anyone can create their own brand with relative ease thanks to the support of many well-established local markets, business support groups and - of course - online market places.

Rose Bath Time Box from Nathalie Bond, an independent brand based in Sheffield specialising in natural skin care.

Here is pick of some of some of the best Mother’s Day Gifts you could get for your mum this year, but don’t forget to have a look on your local high street - you are bound to find plenty more independent shops just bursting with lots of brilliant present ideas.

Firstly, I would recommend the Rose Bath Time Gift Box from Nathalie Bond, which contains bath salts, body oil and a candle.

Help mum to relax and unwind with the botanical notes of rose geranium and nourishing properties of Himalayan pink salts.

Nathalie Bond, a natural skin care range, was created by mum Nat Bond four years ago when she was expecting her first child.

Being a mum herself, Nat has offered all customers 15 per cent off their purchases between now and Mother’s Day, Sunday March 11. To take advantage of this great offer, use code ‘MUMSROCK’.

Browse the full range of Nathalie Bond products, and buy online, at www.nathaliebond.com.

I would also recommend taking a look at the beautiful and quirky range of gifts on sale at Uncommon Nonsense.

The Hackenthorpe-based store, which is run by enrepeneur Kirsty Wilkinson, offers customers a beautiful range of shabby chic and vintage-inspired products - and with presents from as little as £1 there will be something to suit every budget.

Present choices include a teapot and cup set and mum-themed quote prints.

If your mum likes clothes then have a look at the tops available from fashion brand Tops for Jeans, available at Rosie’s, Baslow Road Totley. As the name suggests, the store specialises in providing nice tops. Browse the full range at www.facebook.com/topsforjeans. Also look in your local charity shops for gift inspiration.

Browse the full range of products from Uncommon Nonsense, and buy online, visit www.uncommonnonsense.co.uk.

If you still aren’t quite sure what will make mum’s day, then be sure to have a look at the monthly Fox Valley Farmers’ Market.

The market returns to Sheffield tomorrow with a special Mother’s Day theme to celebrate the occasion, so you are sure to find lots of inspiring gifts if you go along - you are more than likely to be spoilt for choice.

There will be lots of unique gift ideas to pick up from a fantastic line up of local traders including Marsh Valley Goats Milk Soap.

To see the full line up of traders visit www.foxvalleysheffield.co.uk.