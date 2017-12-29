City Buzz: Get trendy tresses the vegan way at Sheffield’s newest salon

The new year is almost upon us, and if you want a new look in 2018 then make an appointment at Lavo, Sheffield’s newest hair salon.

The hairdressers,which specialises in using cruelty-free products, has been launched by couple Bobby Fletcher, aged 30, and Keelan Justice, 24. It is named after the Spanish and Italian word which means ‘to wash’.

The pair, who have been together for two years and live together in Stannington, are set to open their salon on New Year’s Eve after almost a year of careful planning and preparation.

Bobby said: “My dream has always been to open a salon for ladies and gents. For Keelan and I hairdressing is a gift. We love it and always have done.

“Since January we have been saving very hard to get the funds together to follow our goal and we are finally ready.”

The duo, who are due to get married, decided to open a salon which uses only cruelty-free and vegan after family members struggled to find a salon that complimented their values.

Keelan, who is a colour and hair extensions specialist, became vegan two years ago and his parents also adopted the diet soon after.

He said: “My mum really struggled to find hair products and colour that are cruelty free so when Bobby and I decided it was time for us to get our own business I knew there was a gap in the market for a cruelty free hair experience.”

Bobby added: “All the colours and products we will be using are all 100 per cent cruelty free and vegan.

“We will also be offering vegan drinks and cakes so our clients can relax knowing it’s all cruelty free.”

Bobby and Keelan have been hairdressing for most of their lives, and are looking forward to finally opening the doors to their own salon.

Bobby said: “I had an interest in hair from a young age, from being around nine or ten.

“My younger sister have always been very close and I used to beg her to play hair dressing, which would usually end up in tears and an argument as she would hate the way I put her hair in a pony tail. Now the tables have turned and now she’s begging me for a hair appointment.

“Our family and friends have really been a great support and really believe in us, but our clients are the ones who cant wait the most.”

The animal-loving duo are offering a one-of-a-kind experience to clients, and believe they are the only salon in Sheffield to offer vegan products.

Bobby said: “As far as we are aware there are only salons in London offering a similar service. We love being one step ahead of the others.”

The salon will be open at Hallamshire Steelworks, Bardwell Road, S3 8AS, from New Year’s Eve. It will be open Tuesday to Thursday from 10am to 6pm, Friday from 10am to 8pm, and Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

Call 0114 453 5410 for an appointment.

Follow ‘@LavoSheffield’ on Instagram.