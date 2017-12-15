City Buzz: Get colourful at the Beauty Box

At the heart of the Moor Market there is an Aladdin’s cave full of beauty products that will help you get party-ready this festive season.

The Beauty Box is a one-stop shop for everything you will need to help you get glamorous for Christmas.

The Beauty Box at the Moor Market.

You will find a range of items, from make-up such as lipstick, eye shadow and foundation, to hair accessories, such as flower fascinators and ponytail hair pieces, and jewellery, such as necklaces, earrings, nose studs and belly bars.

Sharni Smith, sales assistant at the store, said: “We cater for everyone from the young to the old.

“Some of the older customers come to us because they like the older brands that they are used to wearing, but at the same time we like to stock newer products too.

“If we don’t have a product in that a customer wants we will also do our best to get it in for them, or at least something that is similar to what they want.

“That can be with any of our products. There was one lady who wanted a specific brand of foundation, so we got that in after a couple of days.

“Sometimes people want specific styles of earrings too so we will do our best to sort that out.”

The stall, which is run by Ginder Bassi, prides itself on building a close bond with customers.

Sharni added: “We like to have a one-on-one relationship with our customers and actually talk to them. We are also happy to give advice about our products. We have a lot of repeat customers and customers that come through word of mouth for that reason.”

At this time of year, you will also find some Christmas-themed products. There are festive brooches, flashing earrings and keyrings. Designs include reindeers, Christmas trees, snowmen and even Santa himself.

Of course, no festive outfit would be complete without glitter - and at the Beauty Box you will find lots of products which will make you sparkle from head-to-toe. There’s glitter eye shadow, glitter sticks, body jewels and glitter nail varnish.

Sharni said: “Our glitter nail varnish is only £1 and people love it. You will also be able to find nail varnish in every colour you could ever need.”

It’s not just the nail varnish that is great value for money, with lipsticks costing just £1.50 and hair pieces for only £6, you really can afford to experiment with multiple looks this festive season.

Sharni added: “We do find that people come and bulk buy things because of the prices. You certainly won’t find hair pieces of that quality for that price anywhere else.”

To feel your best this Christmas, go to Beauty Box.

Beauty Box can be found in the Moor Market in Sheffile city centre. The stall is open six days a week; Monday, Tueasday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday between 8.30pm and 5.30pm. You will be able to find ideal Christmas presents for loved ones or treats for yourself. Pop along and put some colour into your life today.