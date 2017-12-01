City Buzz: Find great gifts at All Good Stuff

In the centre of the city, you will an indie shop with a difference, a tremendous tardis filled with lots of good stuff from lots of local makers.

All Good Stuff is a not-for-profit community interest company based in Sheffield city centre.

Some of the items available at All Good Stuff

The shop stocks and sells the work of more than 60 local artists and makers.

Laura Smith, who leads the shop’s social media and promotions team, said: “Our little shop is a colourful, crafty tardis full of all good stuff. We have hundreds of unusual handcrafted items to choose from.”

The makers each have their own story to tell.

Laura added: “We have full-time makers, people who have returned to the creative industries after working in more corporate spaces, we have working parents.

“We also have artists that fit their creative work around other part time employment, we have makers that produce work to sell for charity, we have newly graduated students, we have nationally recognised artists that sell work all over the UK. There really is no typical maker.”

There is a huge range of items for sale, including art, textiles, jewellery, mugs, cushions, badges, handbags, scarves and ceramics.

Laura added: “Prices start from just a few pounds so we do have something for every budget. We would encourage people to support their local indie shops because every purchase is appreciated.”

The operation was first started four years ago, in 2013, and the first permanent shop was opened at the Butcher Works in May 2014.

There are now four people responsible for running the store, including Laura. Alongside her are founding member and director Anne Phipps, Sarah Catterall who is in charge of the shop and staff, and Justine Hutchinson who takes care of the finances. Together, these four women ensure that all the profit made goes back in to supporting the shop and the makers.

Laura added: “We do our best to get involved in local art events and our on-site workshop and exhibition space is available to hire at very reasonable rates.

“Going forward we’d like to make even better use of this space and hope to curate more themed exhibitions, host meet the maker days, deliver free drop-in taster sessions for the public and support makers with business skills.”

Two to three times a year people from across South Yorkshire are invited to apply to sell their work in the shop. It is thought that applications will next be open in the Spring.

All customers that spend £30 or more in a single transaction will be given a free reusable All Good Stuff shopping bag worth £6 while stocks last.

The Good Stuff gallery shop can be found on Arundel Street within the historic Butcher Works complex in the Cultural Quarter. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/AllGoodStuffatButcherWorks site. Also see twitter.com/AGSSheffield site and www.instagram.com/agssheffield for more details.