City Buzz: Enjoy timeless jewellery and mystic moon artwork

Carefully crafted crystals, gorgeous nine carat gold and stunning silver are all at the centre of Tarr & Fether pieces of jewellery.

Owner Natasha Lyons said: “Tarr & Fether offers timeless jewellery meant to be effortlessly worn everyday, our pieces are made from nine carat gold or 925 silver and gold plated crystals.

City Buzz shopping. Natasha Lyons from Tarr and Fether, Yorkshire Artspace - Exchange Studios, Sheffied. Picture: Chris Etchells

“Everything is proudly produced in Sheffield, from the 9ct gold pieces, the presentation box and pouches to the logo and printing.”

Talented Natasha launched the business three years ago after spending 14 years working in the fashion industry. She found that she could not find the high quality yet simple and pretty pieces from existing brands - so she did what most of us can only dream of doing and started her own.

She said: “I have worked as a stylist since I was 15 and never found jewellery which I could comfortable wear on a daily basis which was solid gold and minimalistic, which is very much my style, so I decided to enrol on a silversmithing course and started designing myself.”

The business is now based at the Exchange Place Studios.

She said: “I have only been making my jewellery for a few years, so I learn as I go along thanks to a network of amazing jewellers in my studio building who are always happy to help over a cup of tea.”

Multi-talented Natasha still works as a fashion stylist and is also a trained makeup artist.

She added: “The great thing about all my businesses is that can each revolve each other. Some weeks I am styling full time, and others I can spend most of the week in my studio developing new ideas and then get booked for bridal make-up at the weekend.”

Natasha’s jewellery, some of which can be personalised, is so popular it is sold worldwide. She sends her pieces to different parts of Sheffield, across the county, and also different countries, including America, Australia, Europe and Asia.

Alongside the jewellery, Natasha also makes moon art work with water colours and sells clothing.

She said: “I can look up the moon for a date and paint the moon in that phase - which is a great present, it is one of my favourite things I make.

“The clothing is bought whilst I’m travelling. The current pieces I sell are from Singapore and Korea.”

Thinking of the future, Natasha is looking forward to expanding her growing businesses even further.

She said: “I have a couple of new ranges I am currently designing for 2018, and also I plan to do more shows this year as this is something my customers have let me know they want me to do.”

To see Natasha’s pieces for yourself, and to buy them, please visit her official website at www.tarrandfether.co.uk. Also, visit her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/tarrandfether and her Instagram page at www.instagram.com/tarrandfether. Natasha’s workshop is based at the Exchange Place Studios, Exchange Street.