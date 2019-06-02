Church in Sheffield goes up for sale
A church in Sheffield has been put up for sale, with an asking price of £300,000.
Woodseats Baptist Church is described in the sales brochure as a ‘substantial church premises with development potential’.
The traditional stone building on Tadcaster Road, which is on the market with Lambert Smith Hampton, measures just under 500 square metres and contains a main hall, meeting rooms, kitchen and gallery, among other features.
The tiled roof dates from around 1910, according to estate agents, who say the building has been ‘substantially’ extended in more recent times. It has a Tarmac yard at the rear.