Christmas lunch raises £1,772 for Sheffield cancer support charity
More than 130 guests sat down at Sheffield City Hall for a meal and a fundraising raffle for Wake Smith’s chosen charity Cavendish Cancer Care.
The charity is close to the hearts of employees after the sad and untimely death of its Director of HR, Kelly Pashley-Handford last year.
Neil Salter, chairman and director at Wake Smith, said: “This was my first Christmas lunch as chairman following my appointment at the start of 2024, and we were pleased to see so many guests help us celebrate our successes of 2024.
“The amount raised is our biggest total ever at this event and will go towards our annual total being raised by the firm for Cavendish Cancer Care in memory of Kelly. Thank you so much for your generosity.
“Friendship and trust, especially at Christmas, are qualities absolutely central to our culture at Wake Smith, and help keep us together as a strong unit, and, of course, are crucial to our external relationships which we seek to nurture on a long term basis.”
Kirsty White, Head of Fundraising at Cavendish Cancer Care, said: “What a fantastic total to have raised at one event. Donations from our corporate partners such as Wake Smith Solicitors make such a difference to our cause.”
Fundraising events already completed this year include running challenges, Cavendish Club Wine & Cheese Evening, a Heroes of Sheffield Abseil down the iconic Owen Building at Sheffield Hallam University, the 5x5 Challenge, Corporate Curling Competition and the Sheffield 10k as well as various volunteering opportunities.