Whether its to earn some extra money to pay for festivities, or to fill some time during the Christmas holidays, lots of people are going to be after a job this winter.

And fortunately there are plenty on offer in Sheffield at the moment, many of which need applying for before the end of October.

Here are some of the jobs in Sheffield that are available, ahead of the Christmas period.

Royal Mail and Parcel Force

With the inevitable deluge of parcels and packages to deliver, Royal Mail and Parcelforce are looking for temporary staff at Sheffield sorting centre.

Stores in Meadowhall

There are a large number of retail and service jobs going in Meadowhall ahead of the busiest time of the year for the shopping centre.

- Moda in Pelle is looking for part-time Christmas Temps

- Zara is looking for stockroom assistants and sales assistants

- Diesel has a vacancy for a store manager

- The Fragrance Shop wants to recruit a sales associate

- Ann Summers and Thomas Sabo are both after a seasonal sales assistant. Ann Summers also wants a key holder.

- River Island is seeking to employ a full-time sales assistant and an operational sales advisor

- An assistant store manager is wanted at Fat Face

- Hotel Chocolat are advertising for a sales manager

- There are a number of jobs available at Size?, including a range of contracts for sales assistants

- Rock Up want to employ a ‘casual team member’

- BOSS is looking for a supervisor and a senior sales advisor

- Hamleys is looking for a ‘Hamleys Expert’, which is what they call a team leader as well as a Christmas temp

- Plantology is hiring a sales associate

- Jack & Jones want a ‘fully flexible’ sales assistant

- Sunglass Hut want a sales associate

- Joe Delucci’s want a Christmas Temp

- Mr Pretzels want a part time catering assistant

- Fridays are after a waiter and a chef

- Joe Browns want both a full time and a part time sales ambassador

- There are a number of customer advisor jobs available at Boots in Meadowhall

- McDonald’s are looking for crew members

- Goldsmith’s are looking for a sales associate

- Hollister want a brand representative

- New Look in Meadowhall is hiring a temporary sales advisor as well as a permanent one

- All Saints are hiring three Christmas holiday stylists

- Tommy Hilfiger want a sales associate and a supervisor

- Rich and Famous wants two sales assistants

- A barista is needed at Costa Coffee

- Tag Heur wants a sales consultant and Accessorize is hiring a sales assistant

- Boost juice cafe has two vacancies available in its team

- The are nine vacancies at the Sienna Kitchen and Bar in the food court

- There are four temporary roles available at Flannels

- Dune London wants a supervisor and Ted Baker are hiring seasonal part time sales assistants

- There are three sales vacancies at The Perfume Shop

- Poundland is hiring both day and night shift Christmas temps

- The Perfume Shop also has a variety of contracts on offer for sales advisors, ranging from eight hours weekly to 17 hours, as well as team leader roles

- Vodafone wants part time and full time sales advisors

- There is a space on the Christmas team at Next

- Bubble CiTea are after an assistant manager

- There is a temporary sales assistant job going at Schuh Kids

- The Source at Meadowhall have six job vacancies going in the warehouse, digital marketing, sales and administrative roles

- Dermalogica is hiring two skin therapists

- Caffe Rizzoli wants an assistant manager and also a front of house team member

- There are three sales jobs going at The North Face

- French Connection and Cardzone are hiring sales assistants

- Michael Kors is hiring part time and full time sales assistants

- Footasylum has seasonal and permanent roles available

- JD Sports is hiring day and night shift seasonal staff to help with the Christmas rush

- There are six jobs available at Frankie and Benny’s including host, chef, server and supervisor

- TK Maxx is hiring temporary sales assistants for the Christmas period

- Gucci want a beauty consultant

Amazon