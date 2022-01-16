The Cupola Gallery’s traditional 'Under The Bed’ sale could not go ahead last year because of Covid restrictions, but is back in its traditional time slot from today until January 5.

Organisers say the prices of items which will be on sale range from £1 to £350.

Sheffield Cupola Gallery, on Middlewood Road, Sheffield are holding their 'Under The Bed Sale'. Pictured Graham Shapley, Gallery Manager, looking at the artworks on display.

The sale allows artists to dig out no longer loved or early artworks ‘from under the bed’ that they would not exhibit, and sell them off at bargain prices. Art lovers get the chance to find low price original art works at the gallery, on Middlewood Road, in Hillsborough.

The ‘Under the Bed’ sale concept originated many years ago when the gallery owner, Karen Sherwood, visited an artist friend, Lyn Hodnett, who proceeded to pull out a load of original art literally from under her bed.

She was showing it as examples of older and early works. When she was asked if she would exhibit it, she said no, as they were out of date and no longer relevant. But she said she would sell them.

“The ‘Under The Bed Sale’ is without question the most eagerly awaited event in Cupola’s exhibition calendar. We do joke that should we cancel it, there may well be a ‘riot’!” said Karen Sherwood, director of the gallery.

“Artwork for the sale is totally unselected and open to all. The sale is open to amateurs and professionals across all media. The youngest contributor we’ve had to date was eight years old and the eldest, we know of, was 97 years. We receive, on average, between 2-4000 items.