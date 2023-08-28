Cinema tickets will be available at the reduced price of £3 as part of a special promotion in Sheffield

Bosses at one of Sheffield's cinemas are slashing prices to £3 for National Cinema Day.

For one day only, Saturday, September 2, tickets at the city's Vue Sheffield, at Meadowhall, will be reduced to just £3, although there will also be a booking fee online.

Bosses say the films that residents will be able to catch under the offer will include Equalizer 3, Cobweb, Barbie and Oppenheimer. Blue Beetle, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Strays, The Meg 2: The Trench, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One are also on.

Recent family favourites will also be available for film fans, including Elemental, The Super Mario Bros. Movie The Haunted Mansion. Mavka: The Forest Song and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Adrian Pauley, General Manager of Vue Sheffield said: : “Nothing quite compares to seeing a film on the big screen, which is why we’re thrilled to see the experience celebrated with National Cinema Day.

“We hope as many people as possible take part in the occasion and remind themselves of the joy of the big screen experience. There really is no other way to completely immerse yourself in brilliant stories than on the big screen and when better than on National Cinema Day for just £3 a ticket.”

National Cinema Day is an annual event across the UK and Ireland which celebrates all things film, cinema and cinema-going. Tickets are available now at www.myvue.com.