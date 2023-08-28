News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Wes is United’s stand-out but defender struggles in ratings v City
Another injury concern for United as midfielder limps off v Man City
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
United set for Archer transfer boost as Villa boss explains good move

Cheap cinema tickets: How you can see a film at the cinema at Meadowhall, Sheffield for £3

Cinema tickets will be available at the reduced price of £3 as part of a special promotion in Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 28th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST

Bosses at one of Sheffield's cinemas are slashing prices to £3 for National Cinema Day.

For one day only, Saturday, September 2, tickets at the city's Vue Sheffield, at Meadowhall, will be  reduced to just £3, although there will also be a booking fee online.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bosses say the films that residents will be able  to catch under the offer will include Equalizer 3, Cobweb, Barbie and Oppenheimer. Blue Beetle, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Strays,  The Meg 2: The Trench, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One are also on.

Recent family favourites will also be available for film fans, including Elemental, The Super Mario Bros. Movie  The Haunted Mansion. Mavka: The Forest Song and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Adrian Pauley, General Manager of Vue Sheffield said: : “Nothing quite compares to seeing a film on the big screen, which is why we’re thrilled to see the experience celebrated with National Cinema Day.

“We hope as many people as possible take part in the occasion and remind themselves of the joy of the big screen experience. There really is no other way to completely immerse yourself in brilliant stories than on the big screen and when better than on National Cinema Day for just £3 a ticket.”

National Cinema Day is an annual event across the UK and Ireland which celebrates all things film, cinema and cinema-going. Tickets are available now at www.myvue.com. 

All tickets will be  £3 plus 90p booking fee if purchased online.

Related topics:Vue SheffieldCinemasFilmMeadowhallTicketsBarbieResidents