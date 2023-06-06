The Duke of Devonshire has launched ‘handcrafted’ shepherd’s huts with ‘luxury features’ outside the Peak Park starting at £140-a-night.

The five huts are in Healthy Lee described as ‘a private hamlet moments from the Peak District’ which is two miles from tourist destination Chatsworth House. They sleep up to four and include a mini-kitchen, ‘fully-equipped’ bathroom, wifi, welcome gifts, and log burners and insulation for the winter months.

Richard Palmer, managing director of the Devonshire Hotels and Restaurants Group, said: “We’re delighted to launch our shepherd’s huts, offering a completely new way to enjoy Chatsworth. We know that spending time outdoors is something our visitors love, and now they can get even closer to nature whilst enjoying all the comfort they would expect.

“We hope the shepherd’s huts encourage more of our visitors to extend their stay and enjoy everything that Chatsworth and the Peak District have to offer - whether walking the Monsal Trail, discovering local producers and makers, visiting the house and garden, or exploring Chatsworth’s Stand Wood and Adventure Playground with family and friends.”

The ‘handcrafted’ shepherd’s huts start at £140-a-night.

Chatsworth is home to the Cavendish family. It comprises a Grade I listed house and stables, 105-acre garden, a 1,822-acre park, farmyard and adventure playground, and one of Europe’s most significant private art collections. It is also a registered charity.

The Chatsworth House Trust was established in 1981 to look after the house, collections, garden, woodlands and park and ‘every penny of visitor admission income goes to the Trust’ and not the Cavendish family.

The five huts are outside the Peak Park, two miles from Chatsworth.