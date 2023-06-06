News you can trust since 1887
Chatsworth House: Duke of Devonshire launches 'luxury' shepherd huts for £140-a-night

The Duke of Devonshire has launched ‘handcrafted’ shepherd’s huts with ‘luxury features’ outside the Peak Park starting at £140-a-night.
By David Walsh
Published 6th Jun 2023, 13:04 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 13:05 BST

The five huts are in Healthy Lee described as ‘a private hamlet moments from the Peak District’ which is two miles from tourist destination Chatsworth House. They sleep up to four and include a mini-kitchen, ‘fully-equipped’ bathroom, wifi, welcome gifts, and log burners and insulation for the winter months.

Richard Palmer, managing director of the Devonshire Hotels and Restaurants Group, said: “We’re delighted to launch our shepherd’s huts, offering a completely new way to enjoy Chatsworth. We know that spending time outdoors is something our visitors love, and now they can get even closer to nature whilst enjoying all the comfort they would expect.

“We hope the shepherd’s huts encourage more of our visitors to extend their stay and enjoy everything that Chatsworth and the Peak District have to offer - whether walking the Monsal Trail, discovering local producers and makers, visiting the house and garden, or exploring Chatsworth’s Stand Wood and Adventure Playground with family and friends.”

The ‘handcrafted’ shepherd’s huts start at £140-a-night.The ‘handcrafted’ shepherd’s huts start at £140-a-night.
Chatsworth is home to the Cavendish family. It comprises a Grade I listed house and stables, 105-acre garden, a 1,822-acre park, farmyard and adventure playground, and one of Europe’s most significant private art collections. It is also a registered charity.

The Chatsworth House Trust was established in 1981 to look after the house, collections, garden, woodlands and park and ‘every penny of visitor admission income goes to the Trust’ and not the Cavendish family.

The five huts are outside the Peak Park, two miles from Chatsworth.The five huts are outside the Peak Park, two miles from Chatsworth.
The Duke of Devonshire, Peregrine Cavendish – best known as the owner of Chatsworth House near Sheffield in North Derbyshire. The Duke's wealth has increased by £5m in 2023 and has grown to £905m, ranking him as 183rd on the list of wealthiest people, up from 191st in 2022. His fortune comes from land and art, with the Duke having a major art collection which includes work by iconic figures in the world of art such as da Vinci and Rembrandt.The Duke of Devonshire, Peregrine Cavendish – best known as the owner of Chatsworth House near Sheffield in North Derbyshire. The Duke's wealth has increased by £5m in 2023 and has grown to £905m, ranking him as 183rd on the list of wealthiest people, up from 191st in 2022. His fortune comes from land and art, with the Duke having a major art collection which includes work by iconic figures in the world of art such as da Vinci and Rembrandt.
