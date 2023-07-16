Just in time for summer, Chatsworth has announced the opening of The Parlour, a new traditional ice cream parlour serving a range of locally-sourced ice cream, gelato, sorbet, sundaes, and milkshakes.

There are plenty of flavours to choose from, including Chatsworth Jersey vanilla which is made using milk from Jersey cows on the Chatsworth Estate. All ice creams can be enjoyed in a cone, tub or traditional sundae.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A range of speciality barista-brewed coffee, roasted by Sheffield-based Cafeology, will also go down a treat with patisserie style cakes, all freshly baked at Chatsworth.

Chatsworth has opened its new traditional ice cream parlour just in time for summer.

Paul Hayes, visitor experience manager at Chatsworth, said: “From free arts and crafts activities to our outdoor cinema screenings of Pride and Prejudice and Top Gun: Maverick, and the promise of delicious homemade ice cream, there’s something to encourage everyone to join us outdoors this summer.”