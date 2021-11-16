The Shoosmiths Foundation logo. The major UK law firm has donated £90,000 to End Youth Homelessness and charity with Sheffield base, Street League.

The Shoosmiths Foundation is donating £90,000 to the Street League charity – which has a centre in Sheffield – and the End Youth Homelessness organisation.

The foundation, which has an office in Sheffield, started at the beginning of this year and is seeking to build on the law firm’s existing community investment programme which supports local charity partners through staff fundraising and firm donations.

A grant of £90,000 to the charities supports Shoosmiths’ aim to advance social mobility across the country and provides funding to advance a carbon net zero UK and promote access to justice in the UK.

Street League has a vision where all young people have the opportunity to secure employment and a bright future. It uses sport and education as a way to help young people into work.

The charity works closely with young people from Sheffield and South Yorkshire, looking to help them with the next step of their career.

Street League corporate partnerships manager, Joe Flack, said: “The Shoosmiths Foundation together with Street League will support 53 unemployed young people aged 16-24 living in some of the most deprived communities across Leeds and Sheffield, to gain qualifications they need to secure meaningful job opportunities.

"This project is a critical intervention at a crucial time, ensuring those already facing disadvantage are not left even further behind.”

In Sheffield, Street League provides numerous services to help young people in the world of work.

It offers sessions for maths and English qualifications skills, sports, employability support, and a job hub to support searching and applying for jobs and other opportunities.

End Youth Homelessness is a UK-wide charity that aims to tackle homelessness amongst the youth in the country. It’s members helped over 40,000 16-25 year old homeless people last year.

Faye Edmondson, head of fundraising, said: “Nearly 60 per cent of homeless young people are not in education, employment or training when they arrive at their EYH member charity, yet we know that securing a job is the surest route out of homelessness.

"EYH’s Employability Fund provides 1:1 support to help the young people we work with finish school and get qualifications or a job. We are very grateful to Shoosmiths for such generous support.”

Following the funding provided to the charities by the Shoosmiths Foundation, Shoosmiths’ chief executive, Simon Boss said the funding provides fairer and better opportunities for young people in the UK.

"This funding is provided with the aim of creating fairer and wider opportunities for young people facing homelessness and unemployment across the UK. The Shoosmiths Foundation was established as a grant making body to help address societal issues, to empower sustainable change and to improve the lives of the people and the environment in the UK. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic these donations are more vital than ever.

"End Youth Homelessness and Street League both reflect the firm’s priority to improve social mobility, and it is an honour to work alongside them as part of our long-standing community commitments.”