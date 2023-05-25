A free, ‘no questions asked’ meal service is launching its second base in Sheffield due to demand.

FoodCycle is launching in Parson Cross on June 13 offering a meal and ‘great conversation’ at Mount Tabor Methodist Church once a week. It is its second base in Sheffield after launching at Broomhall Centre in September.

Mathew Milner, FoodCycle regional manager, said the cost-of-living crisis continued to hit people hard and their service was “more vital than ever.”

He added: “We are thrilled to be opening our sixth project in the region and second in the city, introducing FoodCycle to the Sheffield Parson Cross community. We look forward to providing a good chat and a nutritious, three-course meal to anyone in the community who needs it, no questions asked.”

FoodCycle is also appealing for volunteers to work at its new outlet. Jobs include food collection, surplus food coordinators, cooking, hosting and running projects.

The charity says it uses food that otherwise would have gone to waste.