Chapter II unveiled as Club Doncaster’s 100Club latest signing

Leading South Yorkshire PR, Design and Marketing agency Chapter II has been unveiled as the latest signing for Club Doncaster’s 100Club.

This partnership marks a significant step in Chapter II's commitment to fostering strong community ties and supporting local businesses across the region.

By joining the 100Club, Chapter II aligns itself with a dynamic network of businesses dedicated to backing Doncaster Rovers Football Club, Doncaster Dons and Doncaster Belles.

The 100Club provides a platform for members to engage in unique networking opportunities, increase brand visibility, and participate in exclusive events. Now in its third year, it focuses on blending the commercial and community aspects of Club Doncaster and offers businesses a unique opportunity to grow and collaborate while being associated with a beloved local institution.

Allie Dransfield, head of PR at Chapter II with Shaun Lockwood, COO at Club Doncaster

Allie Dransfield, Head of PR at Chapter II, said: "We are thrilled to be part of the 100Club. We have several clients with a presence in Doncaster including Frenchgate Shopping Centre and Heb Group and I have worked with Doncaster Rovers previously so becoming a member of the 100Club was a great fit for us.

“This partnership not only allows us to connect with like-minded businesses in the area but also gives us the chance to contribute to the local community in meaningful ways through our association with Club Doncaster.

“We’re looking forward to building relationships with the 100Club members and supporting local businesses with their PR, Design and Marketing needs.”

Shaun Lockwood, Chief Operating Officer at Club Doncaster said; “It is great to have Chapter II onboard and we welcome them to the 100Club.

“They have a fantastic reputation and are experts in their field. We are looking forward to forging a great partnership with them this season.”