Change happens through movement and movement heals

By Rachel Grayson
Contributor
Published 23rd Nov 2024, 19:17 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 10:16 BST

Local lady finds new lease of life through the world of pilates .

Since struggling with mental health since a teenager, and again through going through early menopause I knew I had to make a change to get through this.

I finally found somewhere where I feel I belong and something I live for and will also enable me to help others.

Since starting my journey in January 2024 I am now going into the new year feeling a new woman.

I decided I wanted to help my local community with health and well being and have now launched my own pilates and wellness business in September 2024 in the Dore Sheffield community.

I am also looking to bring in wellness retreats to help others along their journey and also work with other local businesses.

I am also looking into charity fundraising as this is something close to my heart.

Previously to launching my pilates classes I have been a keen runner and used this to raise money for the MIND charity which is close to my heart.

