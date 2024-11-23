Change happens through movement and movement heals
Since struggling with mental health since a teenager, and again through going through early menopause I knew I had to make a change to get through this.
I finally found somewhere where I feel I belong and something I live for and will also enable me to help others.
Since starting my journey in January 2024 I am now going into the new year feeling a new woman.
I decided I wanted to help my local community with health and well being and have now launched my own pilates and wellness business in September 2024 in the Dore Sheffield community.
I am also looking to bring in wellness retreats to help others along their journey and also work with other local businesses.
I am also looking into charity fundraising as this is something close to my heart.
Previously to launching my pilates classes I have been a keen runner and used this to raise money for the MIND charity which is close to my heart.