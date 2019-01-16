Chance for businesses to shine

Businesses across the Isle have the chance to promote their work, by competing for awards.

The Chamber’s Northern Lincolnshire Business Awards are now inviting entries from companies both big and small, across the area.

Organised by the Hull and Humber Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Phillips 66, the Northern Lincolnshire Business Awards are open to all businesses throughout Northern Lincolnshire.

They give people and businesses an opportunity to highlight what they do, within their own field, and receive recognition for their hard work and achievements.

In the event’s eighteenth year, there are 14 Awards and 12 categories to be decided for 2019.

Entries can be made online at www.nlincsba.co.uk but must be sure to be in by the competition deadline that is on Tuesday, March 5.

Companies can apply for up to three Awards, assuming that they meet the Awards criteria.

The Awards Dinner and Presentation evening on May 17 will have a ‘Greatest Showman’ theme with an After Dinner Show at The Baths Hall, Scunthorpe.

Along with professional entertainment from the West End, local performing arts students from both the Grimsby Institute and North Lindsey College will be involved, with their own showcases.

Helen Fospero will host the Awards while Richard Askam will take the role of the ‘Greatest Showman’ compere for the evening.

The Chamber’s Northern Lincolnshire manager and awards organiser, Anne Tate, said: “The Chamber is looking forward to celebrating all that’s good, nay great, in the business world in Northern Lincolnshire.

“We have a huge range of diverse businesses in this area and our “Greatest Showman” theme suits local business well.

“After all, “No one ever made a difference by being like someone else.

“We’d like to help you champion your business. So do take a look at the Awards website, fill in an application and get pressing that send button.

“You never know, it could be you and your business being celebrated on the stage in 2019!”

For further information on any aspect of the Awards, visit the dedicated website at, www.nlincsba.co.uk.

Alternatively, you can email info@nlba.co.uk, follow and retweet at the dedicated Twitter account @NlincsBA #NLBA19 or telephone Anne Tate on (01472) 342981.