Celebrating Sheffield’s dyslexic thinking in entrepreneurship

A striking new billboard has appeared in Sheffield this week, celebrating the power of Dyslexic Thinking and inspiring the next generation of dyslexic entrepreneurs in the city.

The prominent billboard, placed at Granville Square, is part of a nationwide campaign from Made By Dyslexia, Virgin StartUp and Virgin Unite, spotlighting the unique strengths of dyslexic entrepreneurs. Designed to spark conversation and pride in the city’s dyslexic community, the billboard reminds passers-by that Dyslexic Thinking has powered world-changing inventions like the car, the lightbulb and the smartphone. Dyslexic Thinking is also famously the driving force behind many of the world’s most successful brands including Apple, Ikea, Virgin and Jo Malone.

New analysis from the global charity, Made By Dyslexia, shows that dyslexic entrepreneurs contribute a staggering £4.6 billion or more to UK GDP every year whilst supporting more than 60,000 jobs.

At least one in three business founders are dyslexic, suggesting that Dyslexic Thinking skills (skills that dyslexics typically over-index in), such as problem-solving, creativity, visualisation, communication and big-picture thinking, are an excellent match for a career as an entrepreneur.

Granville Square, Sheffield.

Sheffield has been selected as one of 46 locations across the UK where the billboards will appear until September 7.

To support those who are already carving out a career as a dyslexic business founder, Virgin StartUp – Virgin’s home of entrepreneurship in the UK – is launching a first-of-its-kind, free business programme called “Momentum”, to help dyslexic entrepreneurs scale their businesses, using their unique Dyslexic Thinking skills.

Sir Richard Branson has famously spoken about how his dyslexia has helped him build one of the world’s most recognisable brands; Virgin, which started in 1970 as a mail order business and now has nearly 50 businesses across 34 countries and six different sectors.

Sir Richard Branson, Founder of the Virgin Group, said: “Much of my success as an entrepreneur comes from my Dyslexic Thinking. It’s my superpower. Dyslexic Thinking has enabled me to see the world differently and find new solutions to old problems that businesses were struggling to address. The world needs dyslexic entrepreneurs more than ever, so I’m delighted to support this campaign and I am looking forward to hearing the stories behind the dyslexic founders who join the Virgin StartUp programme.”

Kate Griggs, dyslexic social entrepreneur and Founder of global charity Made By Dyslexia added:“Entrepreneurs are the engine of the British economy – and research shows Dyslexic Thinking fuels at least one in three of them. To boost growth, create jobs, and move the nation forward, the UK has never needed Dyslexic Thinking more. We hope that this campaign will inspire and encourage Dyslexic Thinkers in Sheffield to consider how they could use their unique skills to build the innovative businesses of tomorrow.”

For more information about Dyslexic Entrepreneurship or Virgin StartUp’s Momentum Programme visit www.virginstartup.org/1in3founders