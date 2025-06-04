Celebrating contribution to moorland restoration through 1% for the Planet

Between 2019 and 2025, Moors for the Future Partnership benefited from the generous support of a Sheffield film company, Coldhouse Collective under the 1% for the Planet scheme. 1% for the Planet connects businesses and individuals with environmental non-profit organisations, ensuring that donations go to where they are needed. To date more than $708m has been put back into the environment globally through the 1% initiative.

Businesses that join 1% for the Planet commit to supporting approved environmental non-profit partners by committing to donate the equivalent of 1% of sales through a combination of monetary, in-kind, and approved advertising contributions.

Moors for the Future Partnership was formed in 2003 to protect and restore the moorland of the Peak District and South Pennines which had been damaged by centuries of industrial pollution. This work is backed up by science and monitoring and public engagement.

In 2019, Coldhouse Collective became the first business to join Moors for the Future Partnership through 1% for the Planet. Coldhouse is an award-winning creative agency working to produce purposeful media in the world’s most challenging environments. They specialise in narrative-led adventure film and photography, and their work ranges from producing commercial film and photography campaigns through to expedition films and logistics in the most remote corners of the world.

Moors for the Future team showing Coldhouse Collective moorland restoration in 2019

1% for the Planet sets out to be convenient for businesses, credible for consumers and impactful for people and the planet. As well as benefiting the organisations, such as Moors for the Future Partnership, who are conducting environmental work around the world, it also allows businesses who sign up to it to connect with a network of other affiliated businesses, share their giving story, and leverage the power of the 1% for the Planet model to communicate their commitment.

Moorland restoration is beneficial in many ways. Healthy peat moors store carbon in the earth rather than releasing it into the atmosphere, thus helping with the fight against climate change. Restored moorland also acts as a natural flood management technique, and helps to clean the water that ends up in reservoirs. It also brings back biodiversity to once damaged habitats and can help to deter wildfire. The work of the Partnership aims to restore these benefits to moorland, backed by up science and monitoring and broad-reaching communications and engagement. Increasingly this work is funded by a mix of public and private financing and 1% for the Planet provides an easy way for businesses to support this work, whether by direct payments or ‘in-kind’ donations.

The support from Coldhouse to the Moors for the Future Partnership included:

Supporting the Partnership’s Peat Depth Project between 2019 and 2021.

Capturing and donating macro footage of sphagnum for use in a film for social channels.

Delivering a series of storytelling and video training sessions to the Partnership’s communications team.

Creating a film illustrating the work of the Partnership’s science and monitoring team, showcasing evidence of what is possible when peatlands are restored and functioning well.

Emma Crome, Creative Director of Coldhouse Collective said:

“As a film production company we are constantly striving to create meaningful and impactful film and photo campaigns – to tell stories that really matter. But this on its own is not enough – we have always aspired to push for positive impact through all aspects of our business, and partnering with Moors For The Future through 1% for the Planet is literally putting our money into ‘doing’ something practical and tangible on the ground – shaping a better future for the local environment, wildlife and community. We hope that other businesses will continue to pick-up on this collaborative movement with their local NGOs and charities.”

Alice Pearson, Project Creation Officer at Moors for the Future Partnership, said:

“We are very grateful to Coldhouse Collective for the contributions – both financial and in-kind – that they have made to support the work of the Partnership over the last five years. Through their own work as filmmakers, they have brought to life many elements of the uplands and its restoration for various audiences – old and new. It’s wonderful that they’ve used their love of nature and adventure to support the ongoing work of Moors for the Future Partnership to restore the damaged moorland on their doorstep.”

If other organisations would like to support the work of Moors for the Future Partnership through 1% for the Planet, go to https://www.moorsforthefuture.org.uk/get-involved/1-for-the-planet.