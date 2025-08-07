Celebrating 45 Years: The Steel City Sapphire Anniversary

This year, Steel City Marketing celebrates a major milestone – 45 years in business. Back in 1980, when fax machines were the future and office phones had cords, Steel City began life selling Sheffield-made gifts. One of the first promotional merchandise distributors in the UK, we’ve evolved through the decades, adapting, rebranding, relocating, and growing along the way.

Today, we offer thousands of branded merchandise solutions, from eco-conscious giveaways to premium client gifts. But while the products and technology have changed, one thing remains constant: our passion for helping businesses make a lasting impression.

Now based in our very own New-York loft-style open plan office, our team of seven has remained the same for the nearly four years. We are a tight-knit group with deep experience and a shared belief in genuine, brilliant service. That stability and commitment has been key to helping our clients create campaigns that truly stand out.

Traditionally, a 45th anniversary is known as the sapphire; symbolising loyalty, wisdom, and strength. It’s a fitting reflection of the journey we’ve been on:

The Steel City Marketing Team at Crystal Maze – Celebrating their 45th Anniversary

Loyalty from our clients, some of whom have been with us for decades

Wisdom gained through changing times, marketing trends and time spent

And strength in the relationships, team spirit, and values that have carried us through.

As a thank you, we’ve created a small batch of anniversary branded gifts to share with our closest customers. It’s just a little gesture to show our appreciation.

We’ve also taken the opportunity to reflect on the people and values that have shaped our journey. In honour of this milestone, we’re making donations to three charities that are deeply meaningful to our team and our history.

We are proud to support:

The Children’s Hospital Charity, a cause close to our hearts, especially for members of our team who are parents. Our Managing Director, James Biggin, is also personally involved as an ambassador.

Alzheimer’s Society and Parkinson’s UK, in honour of our co-founders, Peter Biggin and John Ibberson, whose contributions laid the foundations for the business we are today.

Each of these charities reflects an important part of our story – a reminder that our business has always been about more than merchandise. It’s about people, purpose, and giving back to the communities that support us.

We’re quietly proud of how far we’ve come, but even more excited about what’s next. Thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey.