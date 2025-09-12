Cedarwell Joinery build purpose built set for hit show Channel 4 Served

Cedarwell Joinery was commissioned to build a new purpose-built studio for 'Served' at Sticks & Glass, home of Channel 4’s national HQ.

Cedarwell Joinery has carved out a name for itself in the world of bespoke design and build, and their latest project has put them firmly in the spotlight.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company was commissioned to build a new purpose-built studio at Sticks & Glass in the heart of Leeds, home of Channel 4’s national HQ which hosts the channel’s innovative Social Media series ‘Channel 4 Served’, blending traditional craftsmanship with the demands of modern media production.

Served is to be a new short-form recipe series that celebrates what the UK actually eats at home - featuring creator chefs from across the Nations and Regions, including Birmingham and Lancashire. It was launched on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube in May, led by Executive Producer Nyall Cook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The set — a stylish, functional space tailored to the show’s fast-paced filming environment — was handcrafted at Cedarwell’s workshop before being installed on location. Every detail, from the timber framework to the bespoke fittings, was meticulously planned and executed

Cedarwell Joinery’s work has already been viewed by thousands.

“For us, it wasn’t just about building a set, it was about creating an atmosphere,” explained Paul Brown, master craftsman at Cedarwell Joinery.

“When you’re working for a Channel 4 production, you know it needs to be more than just functional — it has to feel right for the content output which is distributed on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube Shorts.

"Known across the UK for their bespoke joinery, Cedarwell was the natural choice when producers wanted craftsmanship with character. Brown and his team worked closely with the design crew to ensure every piece of timber complemented the visual aesthetic of the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Television is unforgiving — the camera picks up everything,” said Brown.

Famous Chef's partaking in the social media show include Imran "WhatInTheChef" Ali.

“We had to think about how the wood would look under studio lights, how it would stand up to constant use, and how it could be adapted as filming moved forward. That’s where traditional craftsmanship really makes the difference.”

With Channel 4 Served gaining momentum online, Cedarwell Joinery’s work has already been viewed by thousands. For the company, it marks not just another commission, but a step into a wider world where traditional joinery meets modern media.

“At the end of the day, we’re builders of stories as much as we are builders of wood,” Brown added with a smile. “And this story is only just beginning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nyall Cook, executive producer for 4Studio, said: “Served is already cooking with both fantastic content and brilliant viewer engagement. It’s exciting to oversee such a tasty production right in the centre of Leeds and working with a brilliant group of creator chefs representing and celebrating the diversity of UK food culture in their own unique and totally entertaining ways.”

Channel 4’s commissioning editor of Served, Catriona White, said: “I am thrilled to see Channel 4 Served go live, with our collective of brilliant creator chefs already resonating with an engaged audience. Designed to be super snackable, shareable and delicious doable, Served is plating up a Channel 4 twist to social-first food content. Made by fresh, new regional voices and produced in our purpose-built studio by 4Studio, I can’t wait for Served to entertain and inspire audiences around the UK.”

Chefs on the show include Imran Ali, ‘WhatInTheChef’, Verna Gao, Justin K Arthur, Georgia Hughes and Luke Downing.