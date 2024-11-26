Caring team celebrates win at the Great British Care Awards

Horizon Care, is celebrating after being recognised as regional winner of the Housing with Care Provider Award at the distinguished Great British Care Awards 2024.

Horizon Care works across a number of locations across Yorkshire and the Humber including Rotherham, Sheffield and Doncaster. The dedicated team, support people with learning disabilities, autism, and mental health challenges to lead full and independent lives.

Jamie Rankin, Managing Director, expressed his pride in the team: “This award is a proud moment for all of us at Horizon Care. It showcases the incredible work our team does every day to ensure people can live independently with dignity and support. We’re honoured to receive this recognition and look forward to building on this success.”

Horizon Care will find out if they have been crowned winner of the National Finals when they attend the Great British Care Awards National Finals in in Birmingham in March 2025

We are a Yorkshire based family business. We set up Horizon when a family member needed care and support. Our family ethos is the cornerstone of our approach. It governs every aspect of our work.

We work to empower people to live life on their own terms in their own homes. We're firm believers in everyone's right to autonomy, regardless of their support needs.

From housing support to enabling those who need specialist care, we encourage independence and involvement in designing with people their own future and support, with the encouragement and care of incredible support workers.