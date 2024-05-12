Caring Family Business Celebrates Prestigious Award Win

By Kerry SharpeContributor
Published 12th May 2024, 16:03 BST
Horizon Care, a Yorkshire-based family owned and run care provider proudly announces its recent Family Business award win at the Federation of Small Business Awards.

The award recognises Horizon’s outstanding contributions to the social care sector and embodies the values of trust, reliability, and empathy, which have been integral to its success and reputation in the care sector.

The awards are a renowned platform that honours the achievements and excellence of small and medium-sized enterprises across various industries. This year's regional event showcased the resilience, innovation, and dedication of businesses like Horizon Care, which have made significant impacts on their communities and industries. All regional winners will be grouped to a final national award ceremony on 9 May in Blackpool, Horizon Care wish all the regional winners the best of luck!

Andrew Paul, Managing Director of Horizon Care, said: "This recognition is a tribute to the hard work, dedication, and family values that have guided Horizon Care throughout the years. We are immensely grateful to our team members, clients, and community for their unwavering support, which has been instrumental in our journey."

