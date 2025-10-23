Carer-centric culture earns wellbeing accolade at Sheffield Business Awards

Visiting Angels, the carer-centric in-home care provider, has been named the winner of the Outstanding Contribution to Employee Health & Wellbeing Award at the Sheffield Business Awards 2025, held at the Octagon Centre last week.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by the Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, the awards celebrate the region’s innovation, inclusivity and entrepreneurial spirit. Following a rigorous judging process involving over 50 industry experts and business leaders, this year’s winners reflected the exceptional work being done across the city by organisations of all sizes and sectors.

The award for Outstanding Contribution to Employee Health & Wellbeing recognises employers who actively champion the physical, mental and financial health of their teams – and whose efforts have delivered measurable improvements in productivity, retention and job satisfaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we founded Visiting Angels in the UK, our mission was simple – to put carers first,” said Dan Archer, UK CEO of Visiting Angels. “The care sector faces real challenges with recruitment and retention, but by building a culture based on respect, fair pay and genuine support of our carers, we’ve shown there’s a better way. This award is a wonderful recognition of that commitment.”

(From left to right) MD of award sponsor Special Melted Products Andy Richardson, Visiting Angels Area Development Manager Shannon Middleton-Wearne and Dan Archer

Visiting Angels’ carer-centric approach impressed judges with its focus on creating sustainable change. Through flexible scheduling, mental health support, career development and financial wellbeing initiatives, the brand has built a model that helps its network attract and retain dedicated care professionals in an industry normally known for a high turnover of staff.

Dan was also celebrated on the night, earning a shortlist place for Inspirational Leader of the Year in recognition of his commitment to creating better careers in care and setting higher standards across the care sector in Sheffield and beyond.

“It’s especially meaningful to be recognised here in Sheffield, where our journey as a UK brand began,” added Dan. “Our success comes down to the amazing people who make up our team – carers who go above and beyond every day to support local families. Their dedication, warmth and professionalism are what make Visiting Angels so special, and I’m incredibly proud of everything we’ve achieved together.”

For more information about Visiting Angels, visit www.visiting-angels.co.uk