Care home heads to the Wild West for special 30th birthday party
Sheffield registered care home charity Sheffcare is celebrating 30 years of support for older people across the city.
The organisation now operates nine properties across the city and two day services, meeting the needs of more than 1000 residents every year.
And one of the first homes to mark the special birthday was Cotleigh in Hackenthorpe, where both staff and residents went all Country and Western for a party with a cowboy theme.
Plans are now well under way for 30th anniversary celebrations across the charity, including parties and commemorative tree planting ceremonies for all homes and special activities throughout the year including a Sheffcare Olympics, an Easter bonnet parade, a Stars in Their Eyes competition - with both staff and residents competing - a Sheffcare arts festival and culminating in a special Christmas party on a Hollywood theme, complete with red carpet!
“Every day is special for our residents but we do feel that our 30th birthday is something we want to share with the wider community,” said Sheffcare Chief Executive Claire Rintoul.
“While each Sheffcare home is different in size, layout, and location, they all share something special, a warm and homely atmosphere and dedicated staff who just want to care for people well and make them feel like part of the family.”